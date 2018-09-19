Get Ready For The LaSalle 5K Beer Run

The LaSalle Craft Beer Festival 5K Beer Run takes place on Saturday, October 6th at 2:30pm.

The run starts at the entrance to the LaSalle Craft Beer Festival at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex. Register by September 30tg and pay the early bird rate of $45 (it’s $50 as of October 1st). Includes run registration, festival admission, T-shirt, finisher medal and a can of our LaSalle Lager. Proceeds from the run support the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Ontario.

The LaSalle Craft Beer Festival celebrates five years of local craft beer, food and entertainment on October 5th and 6th at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex. Early bird tickets are $20 per person. With your admission, you will receive an 8 oz. keepsake mug and three tokens. Tickets will be $25 per person on October 4th.