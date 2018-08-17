There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Weekend + Summer Festivals: August 17th – 19th
Friday August 17th, 2018
Ouellette Car Cruise
Friday August 17th, 2018
Riverfront Festival Plaza
Can You Dig It: Amherstburg Archaeology
Friday August 17th, 2018
Park House Museum
Monsters INC – Movie Night
Friday August 17th, 2018
Art Splash Atelier
6th Annual Downtown Mission Golf Tournament
Friday August 17th, 2018
Sutton Creek Golf Course
Windsor Psychic Expo
Friday August 17th, 2018
Caboto Club
Tributes for Charity – benefiting Life After Fifty
Friday August 17th, 2018
Windsor Moose Lodge
Windsor’s Country Cruise w/ Crystal Gage
Friday August 17th, 2018
Windsor River Cruises
Chaps and Spurs Country Festival
Friday August 17th, 2018
Lanspeary Park
All Star Lee Windsor Headline Concert
Friday August 17th, 2018
Giovanni Caboto Club
7th Annual Night Run for Maryvale!
Saturday August 18th, 2018
Dieppe Gardens
Latin night
Saturday August 18th, 2018
Embassy Café and Wine Lounge
Elvis To The Max
Saturday August 18th, 2018
Seacliff Park
Kids Potion Brewing Workshop
Saturday August 18th, 2018
The Art Lab Windsor
Power OFF & Playground
Saturday August 18th, 2018
McAuliffe Park
Downtown Windsor Farmers Market
Saturday August 18th, 2018
Pelissier Street at Wyandotte Street
Roller Derby: Border City Brawlers vs Roller Derby Misfits
Saturday August 18th, 2018
Atlas Tube Centre
Windsor’s only Queer & trans* coffeehouse
Saturday August 18th, 2018
Windsor Essex Trans Support Centre
Tasting in the Dark
Saturday August 18th, 2018
Cooper's Hawk Vineyards
Riverside Farmers Market
Sunday August 19th, 2018
Riverside Sportsmen's Club
Hawaiian Luau
Sunday August 19th, 2018
Polish Beach Club
Windsor Psychic Expo
Sunday August 19th, 2018
Caboto Club
Dieppe Memorial Service
Sunday August 19th, 2018
Dieppe Gardens
