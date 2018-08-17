There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Weekend + Summer Festivals: August 17th – 19th

Community Events

Ouellette Car Cruise

Friday August 17th, 2018
Riverfront Festival Plaza
Community Events

Can You Dig It: Amherstburg Archaeology

Friday August 17th, 2018
Park House Museum
Arts Events

Monsters INC – Movie Night

Friday August 17th, 2018
Art Splash Atelier
Community Events

6th Annual Downtown Mission Golf Tournament

Friday August 17th, 2018
Sutton Creek Golf Course
Festivals Events

Windsor Psychic Expo

Friday August 17th, 2018
Caboto Club
Charity Events

Tributes for Charity – benefiting Life After Fifty

Friday August 17th, 2018
Windsor Moose Lodge
Music Events

Windsor’s Country Cruise w/ Crystal Gage

Friday August 17th, 2018
Windsor River Cruises
Festivals Events

Chaps and Spurs Country Festival

Friday August 17th, 2018
Lanspeary Park
Music Events

All Star Lee Windsor Headline Concert

Friday August 17th, 2018
Giovanni Caboto Club
Community Events

Saturday August 18th, 2018

Community Events

7th Annual Night Run for Maryvale!

Saturday August 18th, 2018
Dieppe Gardens
Music Events

Latin night

Saturday August 18th, 2018
Embassy Café and Wine Lounge
Music Events

Elvis To The Max

Saturday August 18th, 2018
Seacliff Park
Arts Events

Kids Potion Brewing Workshop

Saturday August 18th, 2018
The Art Lab Windsor
Community Events

Power OFF & Playground

Saturday August 18th, 2018
McAuliffe Park
Festivals Events

Windsor Psychic Expo

Saturday August 18th, 2018
Caboto Club
Food Events

Downtown Windsor Farmers Market

Saturday August 18th, 2018
Pelissier Street at Wyandotte Street
Community Events

Roller Derby: Border City Brawlers vs Roller Derby Misfits

Saturday August 18th, 2018
Atlas Tube Centre
Festivals Events

Chaps and Spurs Country Festival

Saturday August 18th, 2018
Lanspeary Park
Arts Events

Windsor’s only Queer & trans* coffeehouse

Saturday August 18th, 2018
Windsor Essex Trans Support Centre
Food Events

Tasting in the Dark

Saturday August 18th, 2018
Cooper's Hawk Vineyards

Sunday August 19th, 2018

Food Events

Riverside Farmers Market

Sunday August 19th, 2018
Riverside Sportsmen's Club
Community Events

Hawaiian Luau

Sunday August 19th, 2018
Polish Beach Club
Festivals Events

Windsor Psychic Expo

Sunday August 19th, 2018
Caboto Club
Charity Events

Tasting in the Dark at Cooper’s Hawk Vineyards

Sunday August 19th, 2018
Cooper's Hawk Vineyards
Community Events

Dieppe Memorial Service

Sunday August 19th, 2018
Dieppe Gardens

