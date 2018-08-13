Artist Paints Point Pelee Mural At Sun Parlor Home

A new mural at Sun Parlor Home in Leamington celebrates life and the beauty of Point Pelee National Park.

Artist Martin Lacasse has been working on the mural that stretches across a large, curved wall on the second floor of the long-term care home.

It features wildlife, canoeists, the park’s signature boardwalk and, of course, the Monarch Butterfly. Lacasse is using fast-drying acrylic paint and theTrompe-l’oeil technique to bring the canvas to life.

“It’s a virtual world. A mural invites the viewer to participate in the painting,” said Lacasse, a muralist for more than three decades. “A mural breaks all the boundaries and allows the viewer to participate. It lets them fall into the painting without tripping.”

This mural will be the fifth that Lacasse has completed in the home and he’s keen to “add some sunshine” to other walls.

“It’s a morale booster for our residents and our staff and reminds us of positive experiences we’ve had,” said Lynda Monik, Sun Parlor Administrator. “Thinking about those memories and the good times brightens our day and lifts our spirits”

Lacasse has been working on the mural for the past three days with hopes to have it completed by Wednesday.