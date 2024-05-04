Teen Charged After West End Armed Robbery

Windsor Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy following an armed robbery in the city’s west end.

Police say that just before 9:00pm Friday, a male suspect entered a convenience store in the 1100 block of California Avenue, brandished a firearm, and demanded money.

When the store employee refused to comply, the suspect fled the scene on foot. The employee did not sustain any physical injuries.

After reviewing the store’s surveillance footage, officers quickly located and arrested the suspect at a nearby residence. The youth, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with robbery with an offensive weapon.