Thursday April 19th, 2018

Posted at 8:16pm

City News
The location of the earthquake looking west towards Amherstburg (Mockup: Google Earth)

Windsor and Essex County’s first earthquake in years struck near Amherstburg, Thursday evening.

The US Geological Survey has confirmed a magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit Windsor and Essex County at 8:01pm, Thursday evening.

The quake struck in the area of Alma Street and the 5th Concession in Amherstburg, at a depth of 5km. Readers initially reported the quake may have been near the Amherstburg Quarry, however official reports confirm it struck more than 3km away from the quarry. There’s no indication the earthquake resulted from any activity at the quarry.

The earthquake was felt in Amherstburg, LaSalle, Windsor, Essex, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Kingsville, Leamington, and there are some reports it was felt in Chatham as well.

No injuries or damage were reported as a result of the earthquake.

