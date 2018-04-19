Windsor and Essex County’s first earthquake in years struck near Amherstburg, Thursday evening.

The US Geological Survey has confirmed a magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit Windsor and Essex County at 8:01pm, Thursday evening.

The quake struck in the area of Alma Street and the 5th Concession in Amherstburg, at a depth of 5km. Readers initially reported the quake may have been near the Amherstburg Quarry, however official reports confirm it struck more than 3km away from the quarry. There’s no indication the earthquake resulted from any activity at the quarry.

The earthquake was felt in Amherstburg, LaSalle, Windsor, Essex, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Kingsville, Leamington, and there are some reports it was felt in Chatham as well.

No injuries or damage were reported as a result of the earthquake.

Feel a tremor? USGS confirms a 3.6 magnitude earthquake occurred near Amherstburg, Canada, just east of the Detroit River, at approximately 801pm: https://t.co/nDJShBmQNM #miwx — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) April 20, 2018

It has been confirmed, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in Amherstburg this evening, around 8pm. There are no reports of damage. — Amherstburg Police (@AburgPolice) April 20, 2018

Detroit media reporting 3.6 earth quake in the area. No reports of damage in LaSalle. — LaSalle Police ON (@LaSallePoliceON) April 20, 2018