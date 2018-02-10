Written by Second Chance Animal Rescue:

My foster mom gave me this name and it is so fitting for me! I am the last kitty of a litter of six still waiting for my forever home and I’m not sure why I haven’t found my purr-fect family yet :-(

I am rambunctious and full of beans… oh, I mean energy, but I also know how to settle in (I’m curled up just purring away on my Foster Mom’s lap right now and it is so warm and cuddly!). And, I hope you don’t mind sharing a bed. My favourite place is stretched out along the ENTIRE LENGTH OF THE PILLOW at night so don’t expect a lot of room for yourself!

Don’t forget that my adoption fee includes up-to-date vaccines, flea treatment, deworming, spay, microchip and six weeks of pet health insurance. Wow, that’s some deal!

Please someone, I really want my forever home.