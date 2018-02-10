OvercastNow
-5 °C
23 °F
SnowSat
-5 °C
23 °F		SnowSun
-2 °C
28 °F		ClearMon
-4 °C
24 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Saturday February 10th, 2018

Posted at 1:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Written by Second Chance Animal Rescue:

My foster mom gave me this name and it is so fitting for me! I am the last kitty of a litter of six still waiting for my forever home and I’m not sure why I haven’t found my purr-fect family yet :-(

I am rambunctious and full of beans… oh, I mean energy, but I also know how to settle in (I’m curled up just purring away on my Foster Mom’s lap right now and it is so warm and cuddly!). And, I hope you don’t mind sharing a bed. My favourite place is stretched out along the ENTIRE LENGTH OF THE PILLOW at night so don’t expect a lot of room for yourself!

Don’t forget that my adoption fee includes up-to-date vaccines, flea treatment, deworming, spay, microchip and six weeks of pet health insurance. Wow, that’s some deal!

Please someone, I really want my forever home.

Visit Second Chance Animal Rescue’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.