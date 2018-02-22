A new and improved e-permitting system for Windsor builders is on the way.

This new system will give designers, contractors and homeowners the ability to submit digital drawings, payments and more, all online.

“While parts of our permit process have been available online for a number of years, the ability to submit plans and drawings digitally has been a common request from prospective builders,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens. “We’ve heard that feedback loud and clear, and now that we’re able to offer this service to builders, we know the process to get your project going will be easier and more efficient.”

The new e-permit service is scheduled to be up and running by March 6th, 2018 and will be accessible via the City’s website at www.citywindsor.ca.

“This new system will not only address the needs and desires of the building industry but will take the City of Windsor to the forefront in the Province of Ontario in terms of offering a complete suite of online permit applications, a payment system for the new deposits on residential house permit applications and a progress indicator tool, so you will be able to see where your permit application is in the review process,” said Chief Building Official John Revell.