The Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign was record breaking for 2017. A total of $319,074 was raised in Windsor, surpassing its goal of $315,000.

“We are blown away by the generosity of this city,” says Shannon Wise, the Public Relations & Development Representative for the Ontario Great Lakes Division. “Our volunteers are the heartbeat of our campaign. We would like to thank our volunteers, donors and community partners for their compassion and kindness.”

Every dollar raised in Windsor is used to support local families and individuals struggling to make ends meet. The annual campaign will help support The Salvation Army food bank, soup kitchen and free programs, such as finance and cooking classes, and will help send children to camp.

The annual holiday campaign seeks donations from the public to help millions of Canadians living in poverty.

Last year, just over $304,000 was raised in Windsor.