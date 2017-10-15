Mostly CloudyNow
Sunday October 15th, 2017

Posted at 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
Written by For The Love of Paws:

Max is a 2 year old German Shepherd mix that get’s along with Dogs, Cats and Children.
Max is a gentle giant who is looking for his forever home. He is very quiet and well mannered. Listens well to basic commands and is learning to walk nicely on his leash. He doesn’t bark except when overly excited about the prospect of meeting a new dog friend along his walks. He is crate trained and loves to go for walks, car rides or to just hang out near someone. He is a sweet boy and handsome dog looking for his forever home.

More information on how to adopt from For The Love of Paws can be found on their website.

