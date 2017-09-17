The largest free recreation program hit the streets once again as Open Streets Windsor takes over the city. This year’s event is the Ontario 150 edition.

The Open Streets route goes an approximate 8-kilometre span from Sandwich in the west to Ford City in the east. Find a detailed route and what activities are where here.

The route is closed to traffic, giving attendees free rein to the streets. Activities, live entertainment, vendors, and much more awaits residents as Open Streets continues Sunday until 5 p.m.