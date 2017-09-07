The driver of a motorcycle was killed Thursday after he was hit by a car, police say.

Emergency crews responded to Morris Road between Richardson Sideroad and Lee Avenue in Lakeshore around noon, Thursday.

Police say a blue Honda motorcycle travelling westbound on Morris Road was struck by a white SUV travelling eastbound.

The lone occupant male driver of the SUV was not injured.

The male driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries but has since died at hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

Morris Road will remain closed for several hours as the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigators complete the investigation.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released.