RainNow
13 °C
55 °F
Chance of RainThu
19 °C
67 °F		Partly CloudyFri
19 °C
66 °F		ClearSat
18 °C
64 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday September 7th, 2017

Posted at 4:34pm

Lakeshore
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

(null)

The driver of a motorcycle was killed Thursday after he was hit by a car, police say.

Emergency crews responded to Morris Road between Richardson Sideroad and Lee Avenue in Lakeshore around noon, Thursday.

Police say a blue Honda motorcycle travelling westbound on Morris Road was struck by a white SUV travelling eastbound.

The lone occupant male driver of the SUV was not injured.

The male driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries but has since died at hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

Morris Road will remain closed for several hours as the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigators complete the investigation.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.