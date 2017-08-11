A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Windsor and Essex County.

Environment Canada says there is potential for severe thunderstorms to develop this afternoon and evening.

Those storms may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

All about watches and warnings:

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.