The Drive-In Film Festival, a not-for-profit film festival based out of New York is coming to Essex County.

They will be launching their tenth season on Saturday, September 16th at the Boonies Drive-In in Tilbury.

The DIFF chooses to screen at family-owned drive-ins like the Boonies Drive-In to bring awareness to both independent films and a dying tradition. The event will include film screenings, trivia, raffle prizes, free games and giveaways.

“All moviegoers should have this nostalgic experience. We want everyone to join us in celebrating drive-ins and independent movies. Holding the Drive-In Film Festival here at the Boonies Drive-In is a great way to bring audiences to the drive-ins,” says C.C. Webster, Founder and Director of the Drive-in Film Festival.

Boonies Drive-in opened in 2015, and have had two successful seasons, expanding to offer events like festivals and even on-site camping.

General admission is $12.50, Children from 4 to 12 are $6, and children under 3 are free. Gates open at 7pm.