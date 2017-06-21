Mostly CloudyNow
23 °C
73 °F
ThunderstormWed
22 °C
73 °F		RainThu
32 °C
89 °F		ThunderstormFri
27 °C
80 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Wednesday June 21st, 2017

Posted at 3:00pm

Summer Festivals
Print Friendly

This weekend is the final weekend that Windsorites can delight in the tastes, sounds and traditions of many cultures and many nations without leaving the city!

Cultures will present their greatest music, dance, history, art, and especially the food of their country at various stops all over the city.

This weekend’s village are:

  • Bavarian
  • Caribbean
  • Chinese
  • German
  • Greek
  • Scottish
  • Serbian St. Dimitrije
  • Via Italia
  • Ukrainian Village.

More information can be found on the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.