This weekend and next, Windsorites can delight in the tastes, sounds and traditions of many cultures and many nations without leaving the city!
Cultures will present their greatest music, dance, history, art, and especially the food of their country at various stops all over the city.
This weekend’s village are:
- Caribbean Village
- Filipino Village
- Greek Village
- Polish Village
- Romanian Village
- Hungarian Village
- Bavarian Village
- Scottish Village
- Serbian Village Grachanica
- Macedonian Village
- Slovak Village
To see village links, check out the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.
