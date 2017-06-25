Written by For The Love of Paws:

Norris is a very handsome, 5 year old, 75 pound Lab Mix who gets along with dogs, cats and even horses!

From his foster family;

Norris is very gentle, energetic…, fun loving and cuddly. He loves to be around people and is happiest when he can tag along with you.

He is house trained (not crate trained) and has been fine alone in the house. He loves going for walks/runs and rides in the car, playing fetch, tug of war with rope, and squeaky toys. He loves going swimming too! Once all the activity is done he is very content to lie down quietly and rest. His favourite thing in the morning when it is time to get up is to roll over on his back and get belly rubs!

Norris is well trained and knows a number of commands like sit, down, wait, come, crawl, shake and around. He is also good on a leash.

He doesn’t bark at other dogs or people unless they come to the door but once they come in he just wants to meet them and make a new friend.

As Norris loves to run and play fetch he would do great with a large fenced yard.