Monday April 17th, 2017

Posted at 7:15pm

Kingsville
Eat, Drink, Dine Kingsville  is back again this year with an added feature.

Until April 30th, dinners can pick up a “Food Thyme Passport” and collect stamps from participating restaurants with a minimum purchase of $25. Once five stamps are received, passport holders are eligible for a draw to win delicious prize packages.

“Eat, Drink, Dine Kingsville is a group of food, beverage and hospitality owners and operators who have a shared goal of promoting Kingsville as a culinary destination. We are fortunate to be centrally located in the middle of Ontario’s southern wine route and spoiled with a great selection of local products being offered from our farms and fisheries,” said Trevor Loop of Jack’s GastroPub.

2017 Participating Restaurants are:

  • Mettawas Station Mediterranean Restaurant
  • Jack’s GastroPub
  • The Main Grill and Ale House
  • Vernon’s Tap & Grill
  • Merlis’ Coffee House & Eatery
  • The Butcher of Kingsville
  • Lee & Maria’s Market
  • Calabria Coastal Bistro
  • The Chop Shop

To learn more about the prize packages visit www.eatdrinkdinekingsville.ca.

