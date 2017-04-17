Eat, Drink, Dine Kingsville is back again this year with an added feature.

Until April 30th, dinners can pick up a “Food Thyme Passport” and collect stamps from participating restaurants with a minimum purchase of $25. Once five stamps are received, passport holders are eligible for a draw to win delicious prize packages.

“Eat, Drink, Dine Kingsville is a group of food, beverage and hospitality owners and operators who have a shared goal of promoting Kingsville as a culinary destination. We are fortunate to be centrally located in the middle of Ontario’s southern wine route and spoiled with a great selection of local products being offered from our farms and fisheries,” said Trevor Loop of Jack’s GastroPub.

2017 Participating Restaurants are:

Mettawas Station Mediterranean Restaurant

Jack’s GastroPub

The Main Grill and Ale House

Vernon’s Tap & Grill

Merlis’ Coffee House & Eatery

The Butcher of Kingsville

Lee & Maria’s Market

Calabria Coastal Bistro

The Chop Shop

To learn more about the prize packages visit www.eatdrinkdinekingsville.ca.