App Nouveau Canada (ANC) Software Consulting Group is setting up their North American operations in Tecumseh.

ANC is a Software as a Service (SaaS) and mobile application development company serving government and private corporations with custom software and application solutions to meet their needs.

“We are excited to announce the launch of our North American operations which we are proud to locate in Windsor-Essex, specifically in the Town of Tecumseh. Although we will be serving customers across North America, we feel that establishing our new company in Windsor-Essex is beneficial for a number of positive reasons. Our team consists of developers from our region and we know that as we grow we will be able to attract more talent from our local institutions. The WindsorEssex Economic Development Corporation (WE EDC) provided us with the facts and information to confirm why locating here makes great business sense with lower cost of lease rates, the advantageous location with access to US markets, a great quality of life and the availability of talent convinced us that our immediate and future needs would be best met here,” said Ed De Leon, CEO of App Nouveau Canada (ANC) Software Consulting Group in a release.