Robin Matteis of Leamington won $50,000 in the December 17th, 2016 Ontario 49 draw.

“I usually check my lottery tickets on Fridays,” shared Robin while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto where she picked up her winnings. “I always play the same numbers for all my games.”

Robin was at the grocery store when she decided to check her tickets. “I used the ticket checker and I had a few tickets to scan. The winning ticket was the first in the batch and I thought something was wrong with the machine. I put that ticket to the side and checked the rest of them. I asked the retailer to scan my winning tickets and said, ‘I hope one of these is right.’ When the words, ‘Big Winner’ appeared on the screen I started to shake. I couldn’t believe it. OLG called to confirm the amount and I was stunned!”

The 46-year-old mom contacted her son, who was on his way home for the holidays. “I couldn’t reach him by phone so I decided to send him a text message. I said, ‘OMG, I won $50,000!’ His response was, ‘Is this some kind of Christmas joke?’ He was totally shocked and I think he believed me but was in disbelief at the same time.”

Plans are underway for Robin’s windfall. “I made a list of the things I would like to do with this win. I will pay off some bills, buy a new bed for myself, get some new tires for my car, fix up my motorcycle and treat myself to a vacation. I’ve always wanted to go to Ireland, but I may go somewhere warm with my son. There are so many possibilities – 2017 is off to a great start!” concluded Robin.

The winning ticket was purchased at Real Canadian Superstore on Talbot Street in Leamington.