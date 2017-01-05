The Downtown Windsor BIA is offering a new coupon program to both students and employees of the University and College to encourage them to shop, dine, stay, and play within the Downtown core.

Over 40 local merchants have come together to offer a variety of specials, products, and services that are redeemable through the new coupon service.

Bryan Datoc, owner of Craft Heads Brewing Co., is a participant in the program and encourages students and staff to take him up on the discounts.

“This program is great for downtown because it helps out local businesses and in turn creates a lively atmosphere on our streets,” said Datoc.

“It’s great for the students and faculty that are between classes, as it gives them somewhere to go to get some work done and ultimately have some food and drinks. The footprint of the University and the College is growing and it’s great for us to be able to give something back to them as well.”

The program features retail, accommodations, food industry and service discounts, ensuring that there’s something for everyone and a wealth of options to choose from.

All you need to do is go online, download a coupon, and present it to a participating merchant with your student, employee, or faculty identification of either the University or College.

Coupons can either be printed or displayed via a smart phone. Coupons can be accessed online at downtownwindsorcoupons.ca.