Three Suspects Charged With Child Pornography Offences

Wednesday May 8th, 2024, 2:38pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police and Chatham-Kent Police have arrested and charged three individuals with child pornography-related offences.

Between February 26th and March 1st, 2024, Windsor Police partnered with Chatham‐Kent Police to execute four search warrants in five locations across Windsor, Amherstburg, and Chatham. As a result, 23 electronic devices were seized, and 15 charges were laid (11 by Windsor Police and four by Chatham-Kent Police).

“Child sexual exploitation is a terrible crime that can have lifelong impacts on victims,” said Windsor Police Inspector Andrew Randall. “Through initiatives like Project Aquatic, we are working hard to safeguard victims and hold predators accountable.”

The arrests are part of Project Aquatic, an OPP-led Provincial Internet Child Exploitation Strategy involving 27 police services across Ontario. In the months leading up to the operation, each agency developed its own targets in response to reports made through cybertip.ca and file-sharing services and executed search warrants during the takedown week. Across Ontario, this year’s operation yielded 348 charges against 64 people.

