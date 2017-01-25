Starting February 1st, 2017, Parking Enforcement will begin issuing tickets to all vehicles that are parked on a front and/or side yard, and they will continue to issue tickets to those parked on City of Windsor boulevards.

The city says that the definition of a front yard in the by-law is as follows: a yard extending across the width of a lot between the front lot line and the nearest wall of a main building on such lot in a residential district except on a driveway or as authorized by statute, regulation, by-law, or otherwise by the corporation.

Front Yard Definition:

A front yard is defined as “a yard extending across the full width of a lot between the front lot line and the nearest wall of a main building on such lot.”

Side Yard Definition:

A side yard is defined as “a yard extending from the front yard to the rear yard between the side lot line and the nearest wall of the main building on such lot.” Boulevard Definition:

The City defines the boulevard as “all parts of the highway save and except any roadway, shoulder, driveway or sidewalk,” which means a portion of every road allowance within the limits that is not used as a sidewalk, driveway, travelled roadway or shoulder.

Tickets for vehicles deemed to be in violation of this section of the by-law will cost owners $25.