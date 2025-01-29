Tecumseh Adopts 2025 Budget



The Town of Tecumseh adopted the 2025 Budget, Tuesday evening.

The 2025 Budget includes a consolidated (County, education and municipal) tax levy increase of approximately 3.70%. The increase in the tax levy approved by Council on January 14 – as part of the 2025 budget – translates into a $155 annual increase in property taxes for the average residential property assessed at $275,000 (based on MPAC’s 2016 current value assessment, which is the basis for the 2017-2024 tax years). The Tecumseh portion of this lift is $100.

2025 Tecumseh Budget Highlights:

Lesperance Road trail (Riverside Drive to First, plus part of Little River)

Lakewood Park South washrooms, pavilion and water feature

Centennial/Woodbridge watermain and storm sewer replacement

Fire Department radio system upgrades

Tecumseh Hamlet Secondary Plan Area (water and wastewater servicing)

Lesperance (northbound) right turn lane at County Road 22

“The 2025 Budget reflects Tecumseh’s commitment to delivering affordable, high-quality services while planning for future growth,” said Mayor Gary McNamara. “With strategic investments in critical infrastructure like trails, parks, and emergency services, we’re enhancing the quality of life for residents while balancing fiscal responsibility in the face of inflation. This budget is about meeting today’s needs and preparing for tomorrow’s opportunities.”