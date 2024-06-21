There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend + Festivals: June 21st To June 23rd
Friday June 21st, 2024, 12:00pm
Friday
21
June
Outdoor Movie Night – Elemental
Forest Glade Optimist Park
Friday
21
June
Live Music On The Leamington Marina Patio
Leamington Marina Patio
Friday
21
June
Amateur Hour Open Mic – Windsor Comedy Club – Brewing For Comedy
Windsor Comedy Club
Friday
21
June
Boats in the ‘Burg: A River Town History Exhibit
Marsh Historical Collection
Friday
21
June
Indigenous Short Film Festival
École Secondaire Catholique l'Essor
Friday
21
June
Amateur Hour Open Mic
Windsor Comedy Club/Craftheads
Friday
21
June
Windsor Comedy Club PROSHOW: Justin Pedick
Windsor Comedy Club
Saturday
22
June
Woofa-Roo Pet Fest
The Libro Complex, 3295 Meloche Road
Saturday
22
June
Kingsville-Essex Highland Games
Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village, 6155 Arner Townline, N9Y 2E5.
Saturday
22
June
The “Brotherly Loathe” Stand Up Comedy Tour at Green Light District!
Green Light District
Saturday
22
June
Coffee Club – Jayson Bastien Edward Jones
Windsor Yacht Club
Saturday
22
June
Rental Law, Insurance and Trends
Riverside Public Library
Saturday
22
June
Yard & Bake Sale Fundraiser for Erie Wildlife Rescue
Erie Wildlife Rescue
Saturday
22
June
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Pelissier & Maiden Lane
Saturday
22
June
SCAR Adoption Event
Pet Valu Essex
Saturday
22
June
Cars for a Cause
Lasalle Event Centre
Saturday
22
June
Amateur Hour Open Mic – Windsor Comedy Club – Brewing For Comedy
Windsor Comedy Club
Saturday
22
June
Windsor Comedy Club PROSHOW: Justin Pedick
Windsor Comedy Club
Saturday
22
June
Amateur Hour Open Mic
Windsor Comedy Club/Craftheads
Sunday
23
June
International Day of Yoga Celebrations 2024
WFCU Community Center Banquet Hall
Sunday
23
June
Woofa-Roo Pet Fest
The Libro Complex, 3295 Meloche Road
Sunday
23
June
Summer Solstice Celebration
The Lodge at Lakeshore
Sunday
23
June
SUMMER MARKET 🌞🦋🪴
LaSalle Event Centre
Sunday
23
June
Ride Don’t Hide
Ciociaro Club
Sunday
23
June
SCAR Adoption Event
Pet Valu Walker Road
Sunday
23
June
PATIOPALOOZA
Fogolar Furlan Club
