There's So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend + Festivals: June 21st To June 23rd

Friday June 21st, 2024, 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor
Friday
21
June

Carrousel of the Nations Week 2

Friday
21
June

Windsor Riverfront Carnival

450 Riverside Drive East
Friday
21
June

Outdoor Movie Night – Elemental

Forest Glade Optimist Park
Friday
21
June

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Downtown Amherstburg
Friday
21
June

Live Music On The Leamington Marina Patio

Leamington Marina Patio
Friday
21
June

Amateur Hour Open Mic – Windsor Comedy Club – Brewing For Comedy

Windsor Comedy Club
Friday
21
June

Boats in the ‘Burg: A River Town History Exhibit

Marsh Historical Collection
Friday
21
June

Indigenous Short Film Festival

École Secondaire Catholique l'Essor
Friday
21
June

Amateur Hour Open Mic

Windsor Comedy Club/Craftheads
Friday
21
June

Windsor Comedy Club PROSHOW: Justin Pedick

Windsor Comedy Club
Saturday
22
June

Woofa-Roo Pet Fest

The Libro Complex, 3295 Meloche Road
Saturday
22
June

Windsor Riverfront Carnival

450 Riverside Drive East
Saturday
22
June

Kingsville-Essex Highland Games

Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village, 6155 Arner Townline, N9Y 2E5.
Saturday
22
June

The “Brotherly Loathe” Stand Up Comedy Tour at Green Light District!

Green Light District
Saturday
22
June

Coffee Club – Jayson Bastien Edward Jones

Windsor Yacht Club
Saturday
22
June

Carrousel of the Nations Week 2

Saturday
22
June

Rental Law, Insurance and Trends

Riverside Public Library
Saturday
22
June

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Downtown Amherstburg
Saturday
22
June

Yard & Bake Sale Fundraiser for Erie Wildlife Rescue

Erie Wildlife Rescue
Saturday
22
June

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Pelissier & Maiden Lane
Saturday
22
June

SCAR Adoption Event

Pet Valu Essex
Saturday
22
June

Cars for a Cause

Lasalle Event Centre
Saturday
22
June

Amateur Hour Open Mic – Windsor Comedy Club – Brewing For Comedy

Windsor Comedy Club
Saturday
22
June

Windsor Comedy Club PROSHOW: Justin Pedick

Windsor Comedy Club
Saturday
22
June

Amateur Hour Open Mic

Windsor Comedy Club/Craftheads
Sunday
23
June

International Day of Yoga Celebrations 2024

WFCU Community Center Banquet Hall
Sunday
23
June

Woofa-Roo Pet Fest

The Libro Complex, 3295 Meloche Road
Sunday
23
June

Summer Solstice Celebration

The Lodge at Lakeshore
Sunday
23
June

Windsor Riverfront Carnival

450 Riverside Drive East
Sunday
23
June

SUMMER MARKET 🌞🦋🪴

LaSalle Event Centre
Sunday
23
June

Ride Don’t Hide

Ciociaro Club
Sunday
23
June

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Downtown Amherstburg
Sunday
23
June

Carrousel of the Nations Week 2

Sunday
23
June

SCAR Adoption Event

Pet Valu Walker Road
Sunday
23
June

PATIOPALOOZA

Fogolar Furlan Club

