There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend + Festivals: June 14th To June 16th

Friday June 14th, 2024, 12:00pm There's So Much To Do In Windsor 0 0

Friday June Taste of Tecumseh Lakewood Park

Friday June Windsor Riverfront Carnival 450 Riverside Drive East

Friday June Amherstburg Ribfest Ramsay Street

Saturday June Family Fathers Day Event St. Clair College Sportsplex

Saturday June Taste of Tecumseh Lakewood Park

Saturday June Windsor Riverfront Carnival 450 Riverside Drive East

Saturday June Shop Local Father’s Day Market Essex Centre Sports Complex – Shaheen Room

Saturday June Charity Car Smash Motor City Chrysler

Saturday June Amherstburg Ribfest Ramsay Street

Sunday June Amherstburg Ribfest Ramsay Street

Sunday June Fogolar Furlan Father’s Day Buffet Fogolar Furlan Club of Windsor

Sunday June Windsor Riverfront Carnival 450 Riverside Drive East