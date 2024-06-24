The Legendary Tom Jones Plays The Colosseum Stage This September

Catch living legend Tom Jones on the Ages & Stages Tour live from The Colosseum stage on Monday, September 9th.

Jones is one of the few musical acts whose profession began at the dawn of modern popular music and continues to have a vital career. Jones has sustained his popularity as a live performer and recording artist for five decades, aided by the best reviews of his career for late-career album offerings including Praise & Blame, Spirit In the Room, and Long Lost Suitcase.

Jones is celebrated for the hits “It’s Not Unusual,” “Kiss,” “Delilah,” “What’s New Pussycat,” “I’ll Never Fall In Love Again,” and “If I Only Knew.” His career highlights include being knighted by Her Majesty the Queen, receiving Brit Awards for “British Male Solo Artist” and “Outstanding Contribution to Music,” being awarded the “Howie Richmond Hitmaker Award” from the U.S. Songwriters Hall of Fame, and winning the prestigious U.K. “Music Industry Trusts Award.”

In 2021, Jones teamed up with familiar producer Ethan Johns for his latest release, Surrounded By Time. The record sees Jones revisit songs he had set aside for decades, waiting to reach an age at which he could truly do them justice.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 28th at 10:00am