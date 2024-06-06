New Action Centre Will Provide Employment Services To Help Over 3,500 Workers Find Jobs In Windsor And Chatham

The Ontario government announced nearly $955,000 for a new action centre that will help 3,752 laid-off workers from various individual parts suppliers in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent connect with the services and training they need to find new jobs in the same sector or further their careers in others.

“We stand with the workers and families that are impacted by these layoffs,” said David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. “Ontario’s automotive industry is the engine that drives our economy, and we’re making sure no worker is left behind as the industry transitions into the future. The new Unifor Windsor-Chatham action centre will help workers get back on their feet quickly and get the services and training they need to be successful in their next job.”

Run by Unifor, the action centre will provide support services for workers represented by Unifor Locals 195, 127 and 1941, and will be expected to operate until April 2025. The primary service location will be in Windsor, with a satellite location in Chatham to ensure workers are able to access support close to home.

The action centre will help laid-off workers by hosting workshops and seminars, providing peer-to-peer support, networking opportunities and job search assistance, along with access to mental health services. Unifor will also be collaborating with the Employment Ontario Service System Manager and other community service providers to prepare workers for upcoming jobs in the electric vehicle sector and other growing industries.