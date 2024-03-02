NEWS >
Windsor Grandmother Of Six Wins Mortgage Money Giveaway

Saturday March 2nd, 2024, 9:30am

City News
0
0

A Windsor grandmother won the ThePrivateHomeBuyers.ca Mortgage Money Giveaway for February.

Carol Barrette, a long-time Windsor resident and grandmother of six, won $1,500 cash to go towards her mortgage.

“I love surprises,” says Barrette, excited to share the news of her $1,500 cash prize with her children and grandchildren.

Barrette says she enters many giveaways online and has won some great prizes in the past, like a knife set, but this is her biggest win to date.

“2023 saw the fastest increase in interest rates in decades, so we knew that in 2024, we wanted to give back,” says Ryan Parker, CEO of ThePrivateHome Buyers.ca. “Our Mortgage Money Giveaway has been both fun and meaningful, and we look forward to picking the next 11 winners.”

Submissions can be made at ThePrivateHomeBuyers.ca/mmg.

