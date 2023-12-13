Mostly CloudyNow
PHOTOS: The Best Christmas Light Houses In Remington Park (2023)

Wednesday December 13th, 2023, 5:30pm

Christmas
0
0

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for some of the the brightest, nicely decorated, noteworthy, and charming Christmas light houses.

Here are some — but certainly not all — of the best we’ve found in Remington Park!

While we endeavour to visit as many homes as possible, with over 1,076 kilometres of streets in Windsor, we’re only able to visit a few of your amazingly decorated houses each year. We encourage you to take note of the blocks listed and to visit many of the other nearby houses, some of which may have not made it into this story but are still shining brightly.

Don’t forget to check out some of the beautifully decorated homes in Windsor’s other neighbourhoods at this link — we feature a new neighbourhood each day through Christmas.

2800 block of Bramley Court

600 block of Vanier Street

600 block of Vanier Street

600 block of Vanier Street-2

1100 block of Brookview Crescent

1100 block of Waverly Street

1500 block of Blue Spring Drive

1500 block of Jaber Court

1500 block of South Pacific Avenue

1600 block of North Service Road

2600 block of Parent Avenue

2600 block of Parent Avenue

2700 block of Parent Avenue

2800 block of Bramley Court

2800 block of Bramley Court

2800 block of Hawksbury Street

2800 block of Lionel Drive

2900 block of Conservation Drive

