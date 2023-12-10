Mikhail Holdings Holding Annual Holiday Turkey Giveaway

Mikhail Holdings will hold its 19th annual turkey giveaway tradition on Wednesday, December 20th, 2023.

In total, 500 Turkeys, potatoes, fresh vegetables and cans of corn will be given out to those in need thanks to the support of Mikhail Holdings, Ontario Greenhouse VegetableGrowers, Ryan Myklchuck from CIBC Wood Gundy and Bonduelle North America.

It takes place at 100 Ouellette Avenue, CIBC Building, starting at 10:00am. Those wishing a package are asked to bring identification, as only one meal package per family will be given. Coffee and donuts compliments of Tim Horton’s (Pat Hayes and Chris Carauna franchises) will be served to the public.

“This will be the last year we will be delivering our Holiday meals in this fashion. Next year we will be providing the same amount of meal packages directly to the Food Banks, Social Service Agencies and those who come forward,” said a press release. “The Mikhail family remains thankful to be able to help in such programs and with our goal of touching the lives of as many as we can in our community. We will make Christmas that much more special both for our family and those we are able to help. Through the last 19 years we have been able to provide a Christmas meal to over 9,500 families which has fed over 50,000 people.”