“Not in My Town” Town Hall To Address Public Health Crisis

The Kingsville Community Centre and Town of Kingsville are hosting “Not In My Town,” a free symposium that will include people with lived experience sharing their stories of addiction on Tuesday, November 21st, 2023.

The evening will also include a presentation from Dr. Peter Farago on the impact and dangers that substances like fentanyl present. Additionally, the evening also includes Naloxone training and community resources that are available.

The event has been jointly organized by several community organizations and healthcare providers who recognize the importance of bringing awareness to this health crisis. This includes Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, Canadian Mental Health Association, Windsor-Essex County Branch, Town of Kingsville, Windsor Essex Community Health Centre and more.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“We know that youth continue to struggle with their mental health at an alarming rate,” says Kim Willis, Director, Communications and Mental Health Promotion, Canadian Mental Health Association, Windsor-Essex County Branch. “Some are turning to substances to deal with anxiety, stress and depression. Our goal with events like this is to highlight the impact of these substances when misused and to encourage conversations amongst parents, adolescents and educators.”

“We have 12 organizations attending so far that offer local services and programs to individuals experiencing mental health and addiction concerns.” said DeYong. “I’m hearing from parents and caregivers that they don’t know where to turn, and this event is sure to give them the resources they need to help their loved ones.”

The event is being held at Grovedale, located at 103 Park Street. Doors open at 5:30pm, and the event starts at 6:00pm. Refreshments are being provided by the Southshore Rotary Club.