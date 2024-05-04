Suspect Arrested After Pointing An Airsoft Pistol At Pedestrians
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday May 4th, 2024, 9:27am
Windsor Police have arrested a suspect for pointing an airsoft pistol at pedestrians and passing vehicles in downtown Windsor.
Police say that shortly before 6:00pm Thursday officers responded to a call for a person with a firearm near the intersection of Ouellette Avenue and Riverside Drive.
Officers quickly arrested a 47-year-old man and seized a blue .45 airsoft pistol.
No one was injured as a result of the incident.
The suspect is charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and two counts of assault with a weapon.
