Suspect Arrested After Pointing An Airsoft Pistol At Pedestrians

Saturday May 4th, 2024, 9:27am

Windsor Police have arrested a suspect for pointing an airsoft pistol at pedestrians and passing vehicles in downtown Windsor.

Police say that shortly before 6:00pm Thursday officers responded to a call for a person with a firearm near the intersection of Ouellette Avenue and Riverside Drive.

Officers quickly arrested a 47-year-old man and seized a blue .45 airsoft pistol.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The suspect is charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and two counts of assault with a weapon.

 

