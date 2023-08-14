Tiffany Haddish Takes To The Colosseum Stage This November

Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Tiffany Haddish hits The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor on Thursday, November 2nd at 8:00pm.

Haddish has established herself as one of the most sought-after comedic actresses and performers worldwide. Haddish can currently be seen as Detective Danner in the second season of Apple TV’s critically acclaimed murder mystery series The Afterparty and starring alongside Owen Wilson, Danny Devito, and Jamie Lee Curtis in Disney’s highly anticipated Haunted Mansion. She recently starred in Lionsgate’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent opposite Nicholas Cage, Universal’s Easter Sunday, Adult Swim’s Tuca & Bertie, where she voices Tuca, and Hulu’s Solar Opposites, where she voices Aisha. Of course, Haddish is arguably best known for her breakout role in the smash comedy Girls Trip, where she starred as the scene-stealing Dina.

Haddish served as host and executive producer of the Emmy-nominated Netflix stand-up comedy series Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready. The series of half-hour comedy specials featuring her friends and long-time comedic collaborators ran for two seasons. Her Emmy-nominated and Grammy-winning comedy special, Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah, debuted on Netflix in December 2019. With it, Haddish became the second black woman ever to win a Grammy for “Outstanding Comedy Album.” Her first stand-up special, Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood released on Showtime in August 2017. Just three months after the special’s release, Haddish made history by becoming the first black female stand-up comedian to host Saturday Night Live, which earned her the 2018 Emmy Award for “Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.”

Haddish’s journey and life experiences have inspired her comedy and sense of humour both on and off the stage. She has been very candid about her experiences growing up in foster care in South Central Los Angeles. Her excessive talking and imaginary friends prompted her flustered social worker to steer her into stand-up comedy. She enrolled in the Laugh Factory’s Comedy Camp, a place for at-risk and underprivileged children to transform negative energy into something positive. The experience was just the beginning of her comedy career. Haddish recently founded The She Ready Foundation to help and support foster kids in need. In 2021 The She Ready Foundation launched an Internship Program with Ready To Succeed for foster youth in the SoCal area.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Friday, August 18th.