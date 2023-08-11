SunnyNow
Summer Festival Preview: The Greenway Jam

Thursday August 10th, 2023, 8:06pm

A unique back to nature festival experience takes place this weekend in Kingsville.

The Greenway Jam Music Festival is a 3 day, outdoor, ticketed and free, all ages, family-friendly music experience held in Ontario’s most southern town of Kingsville. Mettawas Park.

The festival features over 20 award-winning, world class performers, including The Paul Langlois Band (from the Tragically Hip), The Sadies, Joel Plaskett, OKAN, Steve Poltz, Union Duke and many more.

Bring a chair or blanket and walk from stage to stage during the day taking in performances and workshops and 3 different stages. Explore the Artisan Village and sample area culinary delights in the Food Vendor area. Enjoy free yoga, drumming and workshops on Saturday. Bike lockup provided.

Lean more here.

 

