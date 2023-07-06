The Amherstburg Fire Department Is Recruiting

The Amherstburg Fire Department is recruiting for Volunteer Firefighters.

To qualify, you must be an Amherstburg resident, possess an Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) or equivalent, and be at least 18 years of age.

You need to possess a valid Class G driver’s licence with an acceptable driving record and have or are willing to obtain a Class D.Z. driver’s licence at your own expense.

Applicants will participate in a mandatory orientation session to review the requirements, the competition, the auxiliary process, and the

selection process to become a Volunteer Firefighter.

For more information visit here. Qualified applicants are invited to submit a resume no later than 4:30pm on Monday, August 21st, 2023.