PHOTOS: Belle River Sunsplash 2023

The annual Belle River Sunsplash is underway this weekend.

There are a wide variety of activities every day including the Classic Cruise Car Show, the Sunsplash Idol Competition, vendor market, Carnival at Lakeview Park, free concerts at the Amphitheatre, and more!

Check out the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide for a complete look at all the weekend fun.