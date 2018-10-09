Police Identify Female Pulled From Detroit River

Tuesday October 9th, 2018

Posted at 11:21am

City News
Windsor Police have identified a female who was pulled from the Detroit River on Thursday, October 4th.

It was around 3:30pm that police were called to the foot of Goyeau Street after a witness advised that they could see a body floating in the Detroit River.

Through investigation police were able to positively identify the female. She is a resident of Windsor in her 50’s.

Her name has not been released and no foul play is suspected.

