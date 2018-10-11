Giant Tiger Opens Saturday

The new location of Giant Tiger at Tecumseh Mall opens this Saturday with a ribbon cutting at 7:30am.

The store will open following that at 8am with a charity BBQ, meet & greet with cartoon and movie characters all day, giant value sampling, appearances by friendly the giant tiger, promotional giveaways, gift cards giveaways and face painting.

“Giant Tiger looks forward to welcoming the community of Windsor at our grand opening celebrations and can’t wait for the community to get to know our store, products and the everyday low prices that we are known for,” said Cassandra Estrade, Community and Events Associate for Giant Tiger.

The new 25,000 square foot is located in a section of the former Zellers location, next to the new PetSmart.