City Asks Residents To Contact 311 If They Got Flooded

The City of Windsor is asking residents who experienced basement flooding from Tuesday night’s storm to contact 311 if they require assistance getting damaged goods to the landfill.

The request to call 311 includes those who may have already called this week, as this call will be to set up a pick-up day, but the pick-up will only be for residents who are not going through insurance as insurance providers coordinate those.

The City will be arranging special garbage collections in the coming days for anyone not going through insurance and will rely on the addresses supplied by 311.

To register for special collection, residents must call 311 between 8am and 5pm prior to 5pm on Wednesday, October 3rd, 2018.

Tuesday night’s storm resulted in 298 calls to 311 on Wednesday prompting officials to offer the free pick-up support.