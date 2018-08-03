There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Weekend + Summer Festivals: August 3rd – 5th
Friday August 3rd, 2018
Posted at 12:00pm
Can You Dig It: Amherstburg Archaeology
Friday August 3rd, 2018
Park House Museum
Amherstburg Uncommon Festival
Friday August 3rd, 2018
Downtown Amherstburg
Hogs For Hospice
Friday August 3rd, 2018
Seacliff Park
Randy & Sylvie Acoustic Duo
Friday August 3rd, 2018
Windsor River Cruises
The Essex Dream Cruise In
Friday August 3rd, 2018
Downtown Essex
Emancipation Celebration Dinner & Dance
Friday August 3rd, 2018
Giovanni Caboto Club
Amherstburg Uncommon
Friday August 3rd, 2018
Downtown Amherstburg
Archery Mayhem
Friday August 3rd, 2018
Archery Mayhem
Ghost Tours at the Park House Museum
Friday August 3rd, 2018
Park House Museum
Amherstburg Uncommon Festival
Saturday August 4th, 2018
Downtown Amherstburg
Power OFF & Playground
Saturday August 4th, 2018
Arrowhead Park
Hogs For Hospice
Saturday August 4th, 2018
Seacliff Park
The Island Unplugged Music Festival
Saturday August 4th, 2018
1362 East Shore Road
Downtown Windsor Farmers Market
Saturday August 4th, 2018
Pelissier Street at Wyandotte Street
Pasta Dinner with a Twist (and Shout!)
Saturday August 4th, 2018
Moose Lodge
Amherstburg Uncommon
Saturday August 4th, 2018
Downtown Amherstburg
Ghost Tours at the Park House Museum
Saturday August 4th, 2018
Park House Museum
Windsor’s Emancipation Celebration
Saturday August 4th, 2018
Lanspeary Park & Lion's Rink
Riverside Farmers Market
Sunday August 5th, 2018
Riverside Sportsmen's Club
Amherstburg Uncommon Festival
Sunday August 5th, 2018
Downtown Amherstburg
Hogs For Hospice
Sunday August 5th, 2018
Seacliff Park
The Island Unplugged Music Festival
Sunday August 5th, 2018
1362 East Shore Road
The French Connection Tour
Sunday August 5th, 2018
Rum Runners Tour: Pick up location Webb's Restaurant
Reiki Level I (First Degree)
Sunday August 5th, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
Amherstburg Uncommon
Sunday August 5th, 2018
Downtown Amherstburg
Windsor’s Emancipation Celebration
Sunday August 5th, 2018
Lanspeary Park & Lion's Rink
Comment With Facebook