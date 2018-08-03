There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Weekend + Summer Festivals: August 3rd – 5th

Friday August 3rd, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday August 3rd, 2018

Community Events

Can You Dig It: Amherstburg Archaeology

Friday August 3rd, 2018
Park House Museum
Festivals Events

Amherstburg Uncommon Festival

Friday August 3rd, 2018
Downtown Amherstburg
Festivals Events

Hogs For Hospice

Friday August 3rd, 2018
Seacliff Park
Music Events

Randy & Sylvie Acoustic Duo

Friday August 3rd, 2018
Windsor River Cruises
Community Events

The Essex Dream Cruise In

Friday August 3rd, 2018
Downtown Essex
Charity Events

Emancipation Celebration Dinner & Dance

Friday August 3rd, 2018
Giovanni Caboto Club
Festivals Events

Amherstburg Uncommon

Friday August 3rd, 2018
Downtown Amherstburg
Community Events

Archery Mayhem

Friday August 3rd, 2018
Archery Mayhem
Community Events

Ghost Tours at the Park House Museum

Friday August 3rd, 2018
Park House Museum

Saturday August 4th, 2018

Festivals Events

Amherstburg Uncommon Festival

Saturday August 4th, 2018
Downtown Amherstburg
Community Events

Power OFF & Playground

Saturday August 4th, 2018
Arrowhead Park
Festivals Events

Hogs For Hospice

Saturday August 4th, 2018
Seacliff Park
Festivals Events

The Island Unplugged Music Festival

Saturday August 4th, 2018
1362 East Shore Road
Food Events

Downtown Windsor Farmers Market

Saturday August 4th, 2018
Pelissier Street at Wyandotte Street
Charity Events

Pasta Dinner with a Twist (and Shout!)

Saturday August 4th, 2018
Moose Lodge
Festivals Events

Amherstburg Uncommon

Saturday August 4th, 2018
Downtown Amherstburg
Community Events

Ghost Tours at the Park House Museum

Saturday August 4th, 2018
Park House Museum
Community Events

Windsor’s Emancipation Celebration

Saturday August 4th, 2018
Lanspeary Park & Lion's Rink

Sunday August 5th, 2018

Food Events

Riverside Farmers Market

Sunday August 5th, 2018
Riverside Sportsmen's Club
Festivals Events

Amherstburg Uncommon Festival

Sunday August 5th, 2018
Downtown Amherstburg
Festivals Events

Hogs For Hospice

Sunday August 5th, 2018
Seacliff Park
Festivals Events

The Island Unplugged Music Festival

Sunday August 5th, 2018
1362 East Shore Road
Theatre Events

The French Connection Tour

Sunday August 5th, 2018
Rum Runners Tour: Pick up location Webb's Restaurant
Community Events

Reiki Level I (First Degree)

Sunday August 5th, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
Festivals Events

Amherstburg Uncommon

Sunday August 5th, 2018
Downtown Amherstburg
Community Events

Windsor’s Emancipation Celebration

Sunday August 5th, 2018
Lanspeary Park & Lion's Rink

