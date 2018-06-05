The Windsor-Essex Pride Fest is moving to Lanspeary Park and Ottawa Street.

“The community spoke, and we listened,” says David Lenz, President of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest “Our community asked for something new and different.” “The visual impact will help deliver our message of celebration and bringing communities together.”

The new location features more green space and shade, and this more intimate setting will enable tourists and local attendees to connect, explore vendors, enjoy great entertainment, and everything else that makes Pride Fest a one-of-a-kind festival in the region.

”We are excited to welcome the Windsor-Essex Pride Fest to the neighbourhood says Ettore Bonato, President, Ottawa Street Business Improvement Association. “This is a great move that a lot of people are going to be happy with”,

Organizers say that here are financial benefits to moving, as well. The fee for Lanspeary Park is less than other city venues, and they also reached a cost sharing agreement with the Chaps & Spurs Country Fest on tent rentals and sound. Their festival takes place the weekend following Pride Fest.

This year will be the first in nearly two decades that the parade will not run down Ouellette. Parade participants will gather at the southern side of the parking lot of Windsor Market at the corner of Walker Road before heading straight down Ottawa Street to Lanspeary Park.

“We’re mindful of blocking traffic, which we want to avoid,” says Wendi Nicholson, the parade coordinator for Windsor-Essex Pride Fest. “The part of the lot we’ll be using is empty at that time of day, and given the wider streets, we can roll the parade out much quicker.”

Pride Fest takes place August 8th to 12th this year, and will consist of a series of events featuring a variety of entertainment in a setting where friends and families can gather. More information on events will be released as the events gets closer.