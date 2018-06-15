The summer heat is here and you may be looking for the perfect place to cool off.
Here is a listing of local pools, splash pads and beaches that are currently open for the season.
Tecumseh:
Tecumseh Lesiure Pool
Open for recreation swim on weekends in June from 1pm to 4pm.
Amherstburg:
Splash Pad at Toddy Jones Park
Open every day from 10am to 7pm.
Lions Outdoor Pool
Opens for swimming on July 1st.
LaSalle:
Splash Pad at the Vollmer Complex
Open daily from 10am to 9pm.
Outdoor Pool
Open weekends in June. Call 519-969-7771 for times.
Leamington:
Splash Pad at Seacliff Park
Open daily from 10am to 8:30pm
Windsor:
Splash pads
Located at AKO Park, Fred Thomas Park, Kim Lucier Park, Mic Mac, Ford City in Garry Dugal Park, Captain John Wilson Park at 3950 Ducharme Street, Jackson Park and Realtor Park.
Open daily from 10am to 8pm.
Outdoor Pools
Open June 30th for the season.
Sandpoint Beach
Open daily from 1pm to 7pm.
