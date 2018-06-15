The summer heat is here and you may be looking for the perfect place to cool off.

Here is a listing of local pools, splash pads and beaches that are currently open for the season.

Tecumseh:

Tecumseh Lesiure Pool

Open for recreation swim on weekends in June from 1pm to 4pm.

Amherstburg:

Splash Pad at Toddy Jones Park

Open every day from 10am to 7pm.

Lions Outdoor Pool

Opens for swimming on July 1st.

LaSalle:

Splash Pad at the Vollmer Complex

Open daily from 10am to 9pm.

Outdoor Pool

Open weekends in June. Call 519-969-7771 for times.

Leamington:

Splash Pad at Seacliff Park

Open daily from 10am to 8:30pm

Windsor:

Splash pads

Located at AKO Park, Fred Thomas Park, Kim Lucier Park, Mic Mac, Ford City in Garry Dugal Park, Captain John Wilson Park at 3950 Ducharme Street, Jackson Park and Realtor Park.

Open daily from 10am to 8pm.

Outdoor Pools

Open June 30th for the season.

Sandpoint Beach

Open daily from 1pm to 7pm.