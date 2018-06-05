Baseball is back at St. Clair College.

The St. Clair Green Giants Baseball team will start their second campaign in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League on Tuesday with a 3-game series at the Saginaw Sugar Beets who are an expansion franchise.

On Saturday the Green Giants will host their home opener against the Lake Erie Monarchs at Lacasse Park in Tecumseh with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm. The St. Clair College Alumni Association will serve as the evening’s game day sponsor for ‘Alumni Night’. Prior to the home opener Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara along with St. Clair College Board of Governor Chair Dan Allen will participate in a first pitch ceremony to kick off the season.

On Sunday the Green Giants will complete the 2-game set with Lake Erie beginning at 3:05pm with the game being sponsored by the Walker Homesites Athletic Club.

St. Clair were 2nd place finishers Northern Division in its 2017 inaugural season with a 22-19 record and advanced to the playoffs where they upset 1st place Lake Erie for the Divisional crown. The Green Giants then succumbed in the semi-finals two games later to the eventual League Champion Lima Locos. But St. Clair managed to climb to a ranking of 29th out of 154 Summer Collegiate teams in 15 leagues across the United States last season and will look to build on that success.

The 2018 Green Giants will only feature one returning player this summer in Taylor Pappin (Brantford, ON) who has spent 4 seasons as part of the St. Clair Saints Varsity program. Pappin was named an OCAA League All-Star in 2017 and helped lead his team to a provincial and national championship where he won the Top Pitcher Award.

General Admission for adults to each St. Clair Green Giants game is $7. For more information log on to www.stclairgreengiants.com.