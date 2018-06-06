As Tim Hortons everywhere celebrated camp day, one store made the most of its new location.

Moving to their current space last fall, the restaurant located at 3136 Jefferson Boulevard used the room to throw a county fair-themed event. From 7am to 6pm, sweets, activities and raffles gave customers several ways to donate to the Tim Horton Children’s Foundation, sending children in low-income homes to camp. All coffee sales at each location were also donated to the cause.

Representing what community can build together, a donut cake was also created. Using donuts purchased by customers, the end result was served at 5pm with all proceeds benefitting the foundation.

Entertainment was provided by local musician Kim Sharon and Nathan Barnhouse, also known as The Bow-Tie Chef from the 7th season of Fox’s Master Chef. Green Shield employees, firefighters, police, EMTs and grade 6 students from the community lent a helping hand as well.

For those who couldn’t make it, donations are accepted throughout the year online, along with the ability to make reoccurring payments to help the foundation.