Willistead Park is once again filled with unique treats of all kinds with Art in the Park returning for its 40th year.

This year’s showcase featured many returning vendors as well as new ones to join in the fun. There’s something for everyone at Art in the Park, from jewelry, pottery, food, clothes, and various trinkets.

Tickets to the event are $5 at the door; find out more information about Art in the Park at their website here.