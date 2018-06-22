OvercastNow
Friday June 22nd, 2018

Posted at 9:59am

Chatham-Kent
OPP photos

One person was killed in a crash on the 401 Friday morning.

OPP say it happened around 6:40am on Highway 401 near Queens Line.

A westbound tractor-trailer had lost control, crossed through the center median and collided with an eastbound tractor-trailer.

Both drivers were transported to hospital with life threatening injuries. One of the drivers was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Highway 401 between County Road 42 and Queens Line will be closed for approximately six hours. Motorists will have to find alternative routes.

