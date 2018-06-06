The Windsor Symphony Orchestra’s annual Free Summer Concert Series kicks off this weekend with featured performances by the WSO Brass Quintet and SoCA student Matthew Lepain at Windsor’s Reaume Park Friday at 7pm and Amherstburg’s King’s Navy Yard Park on Saturday at 5pm.

These popular concerts offer family audiences a beautiful evening of music by the water performed by the musicians of the Windsor Symphony Orchestra. This weekend’s performances highlight a wide range of music that takes listeners from Scott Joplin to traditional Irish tunes.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, even a picnic dinner to enjoy beside the water!