The strike is over, and the casino is set to reopen this Thursday at 11am.
Hotel and Neros reservations are available online immediately at caesarswindsor.com. Call-in phone reservations will be available starting at 9am on Tuesday, June 5th. Any reservations that were cancelled must be rebooked and will be based on availability.
Rescheduled Colosseum Shows:
Pitbull: Saturday, June 23rd, 9 pm
David Foster: Friday, August 3rd, 8 pm
Cole Swindell: Thursday, August 9th, 9 pm
Darcy Oake (ALL AGES): Thursday, August 16th, 3 pm & 8 pm
Lee Brice: Friday, August 31st, 9 pm
Johnny Reid (ALL AGES): Saturday, September 15th, 8 pm (Note: Glass Tiger will not be performing as previously scheduled)
Blink-182: Tuesday, September 18th, 9 pm
Buddy Guy: Wednesday, October 3rd, 9 pm
Terry Fator: Saturday, November 17th, 9 pm
Brian Wilson: Sunday, November 25th, 9 pm
New rescheduled dates for the previously postponed Russell Peters and Daniel O’Donnell shows are yet to be determined.
