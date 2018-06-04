The strike is over, and the casino is set to reopen this Thursday at 11am.

Hotel and Neros reservations are available online immediately at caesarswindsor.com. Call-in phone reservations will be available starting at 9am on Tuesday, June 5th. Any reservations that were cancelled must be rebooked and will be based on availability.

Rescheduled Colosseum Shows:

Pitbull: Saturday, June 23rd, 9 pm

David Foster: Friday, August 3rd, 8 pm

Cole Swindell: Thursday, August 9th, 9 pm

Darcy Oake (ALL AGES): Thursday, August 16th, 3 pm & 8 pm

Lee Brice: Friday, August 31st, 9 pm

Johnny Reid (ALL AGES): Saturday, September 15th, 8 pm (Note: Glass Tiger will not be performing as previously scheduled)

Blink-182: Tuesday, September 18th, 9 pm

Buddy Guy: Wednesday, October 3rd, 9 pm

Terry Fator: Saturday, November 17th, 9 pm

Brian Wilson: Sunday, November 25th, 9 pm

New rescheduled dates for the previously postponed Russell Peters and Daniel O’Donnell shows are yet to be determined.