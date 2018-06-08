The 8th Annual Detroit River Evening takes place this Thursday, June 14th, 2018 at Mackenzie Hall.

The Detroit River Evening is a free, public event to highlight the coordinated efforts to improve the Detroit River and remove it from the list of Great Lakes’ Areas of Concern.

You will be able to learn about some of the current research projects aimed at protecting, restoring and enhancing the Detroit River ecosystem. Updates will include a presentation from Fisheries and Oceans Canada on recent fish habitat monitoring in the river and a presentation from Environment and Climate Change Canada on the health of our local wildlife. We will also release the DRCC’s annual report for 2017-2018.

“This is a terrific opportunity for anyone interested in the health of the river to come out and learn about all the work being done by our partners,” said Claire Sanders, Detroit River Canadian Cleanup Remedial Action Plan Coordinator. The DRCC is also pleased to welcome representatives from the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority to provide updates on the imminent Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

Everyone is welcome to come and learn more about what the DRCC partnership is doing for the Detroit River and its watershed. The event is free but space is limited and registration is requested. Find more information here.