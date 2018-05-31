The Windsor Residence for Young Men will benefit from this years Home Depot Canada orange door campaign.

By purchasing a $2 paper door at the checkout of either Windsor location you will be able help support young men 16 to 24 years of age as they leave homelessness behind to build new lives. WRYM provides a transitional residence and individual counselling while teaching basic life skills such as hygiene, food acquisition and preparation, budgeting, social responsibility and work ethic.

“WRYM receives less than ten% of its funding from government sources,” says WRYM Board President Susan Freeman. “We rely on dedicated staff to assist our residents and on volunteer committees to assist with administration. As a result, our services are very cost-effective. It is the generous donations of individual and corporate citizens that make this work possible.”

Home Depot store at Walker and Division roads in Windsor will sell paper orange doors for $2 at the checkout until June 24th.

You can also make an online donation at www.orangedoorproject.ca by selecting store fund “Windsor-7228”.